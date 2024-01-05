News

Becker takes over as leader of Bay Area lawmakers group

Menlo Park lawmaker to lead California Legislative Bay Area Caucus

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 5, 2024, 10:56 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Assembly member Marc Berman, left, listens to State Sen. Josh Becker, right, speak to attendees of a groundbreaking for Homekey Palo Alto on Oct. 31, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, won a plum assignment on Thursday when the California Legislative Bay Area Caucus elected him as its chair for the coming year.

Becker, who is seeking his second term in the Senate, is succeeding Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, who has led the caucus for eight years. The vote occurred during the Bay Area Caucus’ annual summit on Jan. 4. The Caucus, which consists of 27 lawmakers, also elected Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, as its vice chair.

Becker told this publication that he is excited about having a larger role in addressing the Peninsula’s biggest problems. As the leader of the group, he said he wants to look across the region for local solutions that work – whether it’s on education, affordable housing or climate – and to scale them up.

He gave as an example his proposed legislature to encourage more interim modular housing, an approach that was pioneered in Mountain View and is now being implemented in Palo Alto to provide shelter and social services to unhoused individuals. Becker said he believes can similarly use developments of this sort in other regions to address their affordable housing problems. The legislation, Senate Bill 634, would create a streamlined approval process for developments of this sort.

"I’m excited because it gives me a regional platform to work on local issues that are really regional issues, including homelessness, transportation, affordable housing and even climate resilience and wildlife preparedness," Becker said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Becker, who last year served as vice chair of the Bay Area Caucus, also issued a statement after the summit thanking Ting and other caucus members for electing him to the top position for the coming legislative session.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for entrusting me with this responsibility to lead our caucus and to take a greater role in working on solutions that impact our region," Becker said.

In a statement, Ting called Becker a "creative legislator who is always looking at new ideas and approaches to solve our many regional issues."

"Along with Assemblymember Wicks, he will fight to make sure we get our share of resources and pass legislation that helps our region," Ting said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Gennady Sheyner
 
Gennady Sheyner covers the City Hall beat in Palo Alto as well as regional politics, with a special focus on housing and transportation. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com in 2008, he covered breaking news and local politics for the Waterbury Republican-American, a daily newspaper in Connecticut. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Becker takes over as leader of Bay Area lawmakers group

Menlo Park lawmaker to lead California Legislative Bay Area Caucus

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 5, 2024, 10:56 am

State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, won a plum assignment on Thursday when the California Legislative Bay Area Caucus elected him as its chair for the coming year.

Becker, who is seeking his second term in the Senate, is succeeding Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, who has led the caucus for eight years. The vote occurred during the Bay Area Caucus’ annual summit on Jan. 4. The Caucus, which consists of 27 lawmakers, also elected Assemblymember Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, as its vice chair.

Becker told this publication that he is excited about having a larger role in addressing the Peninsula’s biggest problems. As the leader of the group, he said he wants to look across the region for local solutions that work – whether it’s on education, affordable housing or climate – and to scale them up.

He gave as an example his proposed legislature to encourage more interim modular housing, an approach that was pioneered in Mountain View and is now being implemented in Palo Alto to provide shelter and social services to unhoused individuals. Becker said he believes can similarly use developments of this sort in other regions to address their affordable housing problems. The legislation, Senate Bill 634, would create a streamlined approval process for developments of this sort.

"I’m excited because it gives me a regional platform to work on local issues that are really regional issues, including homelessness, transportation, affordable housing and even climate resilience and wildlife preparedness," Becker said.

Becker, who last year served as vice chair of the Bay Area Caucus, also issued a statement after the summit thanking Ting and other caucus members for electing him to the top position for the coming legislative session.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for entrusting me with this responsibility to lead our caucus and to take a greater role in working on solutions that impact our region," Becker said.

In a statement, Ting called Becker a "creative legislator who is always looking at new ideas and approaches to solve our many regional issues."

"Along with Assemblymember Wicks, he will fight to make sure we get our share of resources and pass legislation that helps our region," Ting said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.