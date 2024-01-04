News

East Palo Alto reports no homicides in 2023

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 4, 2024, 9:59 am 1
East Palo Alto during the rush hour on October 4, 2017. Photo by Veronica Weber.

No homicides occurred in East Palo Alto in 2023, city officials said this week.

East Palo Alto Mayor Antonio Lopez attributed this to "astute decision-making."

"In 2023, the Council voted to increase police pay and budget after the City endured significant staff turnover. I am grateful to the leadership of City Manager Melvin Gaines and Chief of Police Jeff Liu, both long-time public servants for the city who in their first years under their new roles have delivered! Together, we will usher a safer, more prosperous East Palo Alto!" Lopez said in a statement.

East Palo Alto Vice Mayor Martha Barragan, meanwhile, cited the collaboration of the community and pivotal role of local churches in achieving this feat.

"This is the result of unity and organizing," she said.

Comments

gtspencer
5 hours ago
I think it has more to do with houses costing a million dollars. Nice try though

