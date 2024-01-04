News

Beach hazards statement set to be in effect Friday, Saturday in Pacific coastal areas

by Victoria Franco / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 4, 2024, 4:42 pm 0
A beach hazards statement will be in effect Friday into early Saturday in the Pacific coastal areas due to beach and marine conditions, the National Weather Service said.

There will be hazardous conditions for small craft operators and beachgoers and large breaking waves in the surf zone.

The weather service said cold temperatures are set to return early next week with possible frost and freezing conditions for inland areas.

"Nearly all regions will have minimum temperatures below normal, and much colder than the previous two weeks," the weather service said in a statement.

Morning low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s Sunday morning.

The North Bay and San Francisco Peninsula on Friday will receive light rain in the morning and high surf is expected in those same areas as well as in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Additionally, light rain will fall in those areas later in the day, the weather service said.

