News

Unsettled weather pattern expected to persist into next week

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 3, 2024, 10:42 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for up to 30% chance of showers before sunny skies during the day, with cloudy skies expected at night.

Image courtesy NWS via Bay City News Service.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s throughout the Bay Area. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 40s in the region, with some areas on the coast and inland dropping into the upper 30s.

Forecasters say there will be showers ending this morning with breezy winds and high surf Wednesday. Gusts up to 30 mph are likely along the coast, within elevated areas and through the valleys.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect in San Francisco, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters warn dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion in these areas.

Unsettled pattern, meanwhile, is expected to persist into next week with cooler temps and periodic light rain chances, according to forecasters.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Unsettled weather pattern expected to persist into next week

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 3, 2024, 10:42 am

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for up to 30% chance of showers before sunny skies during the day, with cloudy skies expected at night.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s throughout the Bay Area. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 40s in the region, with some areas on the coast and inland dropping into the upper 30s.

Forecasters say there will be showers ending this morning with breezy winds and high surf Wednesday. Gusts up to 30 mph are likely along the coast, within elevated areas and through the valleys.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect in San Francisco, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters warn dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion in these areas.

Unsettled pattern, meanwhile, is expected to persist into next week with cooler temps and periodic light rain chances, according to forecasters.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.