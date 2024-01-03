Unsettled weather pattern expected to persist into next week

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for up to 30% chance of showers before sunny skies during the day, with cloudy skies expected at night.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s throughout the Bay Area. Overnight lows should be mostly in the 40s in the region, with some areas on the coast and inland dropping into the upper 30s.

Forecasters say there will be showers ending this morning with breezy winds and high surf Wednesday. Gusts up to 30 mph are likely along the coast, within elevated areas and through the valleys.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect in San Francisco, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters warn dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion in these areas.

Unsettled pattern, meanwhile, is expected to persist into next week with cooler temps and periodic light rain chances, according to forecasters.