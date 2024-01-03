Blog: Living more sustainably in 2024

Buy locally-grown food. We're lucky enough to live where a wide variety of produce is grown within a hundred-mile radius and sometimes even closer. Farmer's markets selling California-grown produce operate year-round, and some stores, like Sigona's in Redwood City, label all their produce with its area of origin so you know how far that onion or apple traveled to get to you. In summer, many local farms offer community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs whereby you can get a box of locally-grown produce delivered to you regularly.

I'm not ready to completely give up meat and dairy, so I'll be taking baby steps. I plan to implement "Meatless Mondays" to help me get used to preparing vegetarian and vegan meals. That's a small change, but a 2013 study found that opting for a vegetarian meal just one day per week could equal driving 1,160 fewer miles per year. Not bad for a pretty minor change! Also, since beef is the least sustainable meat, I'll do my best to avoid beef in favor of another protein when I include meat.

Incorporate more plant-based eating into your diet. This is the change I'm going to focus on this year. A recent study found that people who stick to a vegan diet are responsible for 75% less greenhouse gas emissions than heavy meat-eaters, 75% less land use, 54% less water use, and 66% less biodiversity loss. That's a significant difference I can make by changing my diet.

As we kick off a new year, everyone's thinking about New Year's resolutions. I'd like to ask everyone to resolve to make one change, however small, towards living more sustainably in 2024. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Drive less, walk more. By most calculations, travel – whether by car, plane or other fossil fuel-powered mode of transport – forms the most significant part of everyone's individual carbon footprint. Your choices about where and how you travel can have a substantial impact on the amount of carbon emissions you're responsible for.

Conserve water. If you haven't already replaced your grass lawn with drought-tolerant landscaping, consider making that change this year. Native plants are a great choice that will reduce your use of irrigation water in your garden.

Increase your energy efficiency. Something as simple as remembering to turn off lights and unplug electronics when not in use will save energy (and money). When it comes time to replace appliances, go for energy-efficient models.

Reduce waste. So much of what we buy comes in packaging that will go straight into the garbage. We can choose to purchase consumables that come in minimal packaging or recyclable packaging. As I've noted before, most plastics aren't recyclable, so we must reduce our plastic consumption. Another way to make a difference is by reducing food waste and remembering to compost unused or uneaten food (if you're in the service area for Recology San Mateo, check to see what materials can go in the green compost bin).

Reduce consumption, reuse what you can and refuse what you don't need. Before buying something new, ask yourself whether you can get it secondhand at a thrift shop or borrow it from someone else. Consider joining your local "Buy Nothing" group on Facebook – this is a great way to pass unneeded items on to someone else rather than throwing them out and a way to avoid buying something new when someone else might already have it on hand. Practice mindful consumption – do you really need this item at all?

This post was originally published in the Redwood City Pulse . Environmental policy advocate and Redwood City resident Alice Kaufman brings you news, opinions, and insights on the environmental issues you want to know about, here in Redwood City and throughout our region and the world. Alice is the Policy and Advocacy Director for Green Foothills and a Redwood City Parks Commissioner.

Remember, living sustainably isn't about achieving perfection; it's about progress and the commitment to making better choices every day. No matter how small, each action contributes to a larger positive impact on the environment. Don't feel discouraged if you can't make significant changes immediately; remember that every time you choose a more sustainable option, you're making a difference.

Blog: Living more sustainably in 2024