Residential burglary reported in Atherton

Suspects broke into a house in the unit block of Barry Lane in a residential burglary that occurred sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, according to an Atherton Police Department press release Jan. 1.

The suspects entered the home through a sliding door near the basement, according to police. The incident is under investigation and no additional information is currently available.

Residents who live in the area of Barry Lane are being asked to check their surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.