Residential burglary reported in Atherton

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 1, 2024, 5:58 pm 0

Suspects broke into a house in the unit block of Barry Lane in a residential burglary that occurred sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, according to an Atherton Police Department press release Jan. 1.

The suspects entered the home through a sliding door near the basement, according to police. The incident is under investigation and no additional information is currently available.

Residents who live in the area of Barry Lane are being asked to check their surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

Julia Brown
   
Julia Brown, a Foster City native, joined Embarcadero Media in 2016 as a news reporter for the Pleasanton Weekly. From 2018 to 2021 she worked as assistant editor of The Almanac and Mountain View Voice. Before joining the company, Julia was a news reporter for the Half Moon Bay Review newspaper. Read more >>

