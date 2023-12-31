Community briefs: Oughta Be a Law contest, former 49er player to attend film screening and more

The Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) Speaker Series will return on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. with a special screening of the short film "Be A Man." The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on mental health, which will include former Stanford University and San Francisco 49ers football player John Paye, who is also a Menlo School alumnus.

Toys that were not picked up went to the school for distribution to families who were unable to attend.

Atherton Police Department School Resource Officer Dimitri Andruha works closely with the immersion school and gathers participation for this very popular event, according to the town.

The Atherton Police Activities League and Police Officers' Association distributed toys and bikes to over 100 families of Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School in Atherton.

During the pandemic, Gehring initiated a partnership between the YMCA and "Beyond the Book," a Palo Alto-based, teen-run nonprofit providing free one-to-one virtual tutoring to elementary school-aged children. With support from the YMCA, the program expanded to include children of essential workers.

She also expressed gratitude for the Y's Parents' Night Out program before the pandemic, noting that it allowed her and her husband, Peter, to enjoy a night out while ensuring their sons, David and Daniel, were well cared for.

Reflecting on her experience with the YMCA, Gehring stated, "I was able to enroll my two young boys in camps and after-school programs, which meant the world to me as a working mom."

According to a statement from the Silicon Valley chapter of the YMCA, Gehring has successfully fostered collaboration between Stanford University and the Palo Alto Family YMCA.

Melina Gehring, a Menlo Oaks resident, was among the 12 volunteers recognized at the Silicon Valley YMCA's Red Triangle Dinner this winter. The award acknowledges adults who have positively impacted the lives of young people, adults, and families through their volunteer efforts at local YMCA locations.

All entries must be submitted using a form that can be found at inmenlo.com by Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m. state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, will then select the winning entry, which will be introduced as a Senate bill by March 2024.

The district includes the San Mateo coastline from Pacifica to the Ano Nuevo State Reserve and Peninsula cities from South San Francisco to Sunnyvale together.

"Well-researched ideas that come with plenty of information about the problem, the proposed solution, and why current law is insufficient are highly encouraged," the announcement of the contest reads.

If you have ever thought to yourself "there oughta be a law," you have a chance to convince others. People living in Senate District 13 can now enter a contest where their ideas could lead to a new law.

The funds will go toward programs and services for others impacted by Alzheimer's disease. The project consists of the girls collecting empty wine bottles, cutting them on one side, and upcycling them to create succulent planters. With a donation of $50 or more, donors can receive one of these planters.

Charlotte, a high school sophomore, and her sister, Alexandra, who is in the seventh grade, created "Once Upon a Bottle" in an effort to raise at least $2,000 for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America during the holiday season.

Two girls from Menlo Park have started a fundraiser in honor of their grandmother who is battling dementia.

The screening will take place at Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park. Organizers will also provide free childcare.

The film was made by SafeSpace, a local mental health organization, and addresses pressures that young men and boys may feel regarding the stigma surrounding mental health discussions.

Community briefs: Oughta Be a Law contest, former 49er player to attend film screening and more