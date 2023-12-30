Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently: Kusber, Laine and Mangee

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Annamaria (Quattrin) Kusber, 90, a Woodside resident who was originally from Italy, whose fluency in numerous languages eventually led her to volunteer at Stanford Hospital interpreting for many international patients needing health care, who served as the first President of the School of Italian Language and Culture, and whose dedication to her husband and children was rivaled by few, on Dec. 17.

• Lora F. Laine, 85, a former Redwood City resident, an executive assistant to the vice president of Stanford Research Institute, an avid quilter, loving mother, clever joker and an active volunteer, on Dec. 18.

• Gloria Elaine Anderson Mangee, 92, who moved to Palo Alto in 2003 to be close to her grandchildren, who was a gardener, avid tennis and bridge player, and an enthusiastic manager of a fantasy football team with her daughter, on Oct. 4.