New cash-for-bottles rules take effect Jan. 1

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 29, 2023, 3:07 pm 0

A new cash-for-bottles regulation goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024 that allows people to redeem wine and liquor bottles for money. Courtesy CalRecycle via Bay City News.

Starting Jan. 1, Californians can redeem empty wine and liquor bottles, as well as empty boxed wine, for cash.

At the beginning of the New Year, people will start paying 5, 10 or 25 cent California Redemption Value deposits on wine and liquor containers, including boxed wine and certain kinds of large juice containers, according to CalRecycle.

The newly added redemption system is expected to add more than 1 billion wine and liquor containers to the state's recycling program every year.

Containers are not required to have CRV labeling until July 1, 2025 and bag-in-box containers must be intact to be redeemed for cash.

For more information visit RecycleCRV.com.

