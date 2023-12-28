This year in pictures: 2023

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 28, 2023, 9:42 am
Menlo School freshman Laila Young shares a tender moment with Steve Young, her father and assistant coach, during a home flag football game against Skyline High School at Wunderlich Field in Atherton on Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
This year was marked by a number of notable news events. Flooding and downed trees damaged homes at the start of the year due to a series of winter storms. Communities and city governments debated over where to plan for state-mandated housing. And locals supported each other as the Israel-Hamas war persists in Gaza.
Our staff and freelancers captured these moments, but also turned their lenses to the instances in between. One photographer captured the first graduating class receiving their diplomas from Menlo Park's TIDE Academy; another spent the day photographing riders competing in the Junior Rodeo in Woodside. Our visual journalist memorialized the afternoon when hundreds of community members celebrated former Portola Valley mayor Sue Crane publishing a book on local women working in the wine industry.
These images illustrate the monumental year we've experienced. Take a moment to reflect.
Las Lomitas' mascot "Roary," welcomes students on the first day of school at Las Lomitas Elementary in Atherton on Aug. 16, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers; Tsahala David, left, and her daughter Shenhav David, right, sing songs at a pro-Israel solidarity event at the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto on Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
Crews work to remove a downed tree that has damaged a power line on Atherton Avenue in Atherton on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier; TIDE Academy graduate Akya Burell gives a speech during commencement at Foothill College’s Smithwick Theater on June 6, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Rodeo contestants ride through the arena during the grand entry at the 71st annual Junior Rodeo in Woodside on July 4, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers; Attendees listen to council members speak about the housing plan at a City Council meeting in Atherton on Jan. 31, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
An egg hunter carrying a fluffy bunny basket searches for eggs during the annual Egg Hunt at Flood Park in Menlo Park on April 8, 2023; Members of Korean Culture Center Urisawe perform a traditional dance at the Atherton Library in Atherton on Jan. 28, 2023. Photos by Devin Roberts.
Helen Bigelow, left, and Sue Crane, right, laugh while answering audience questions about their book "Behind the Barrels: The Women of Ridge" at a launch event held at The Sequoias in Portola Valley on March 30, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier; Kids pass out treats at the 101th Woodside May Day Parade in Woodside on May 7, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.
This year in pictures: 2023
