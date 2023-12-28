This year in pictures: 2023

This year was marked by a number of notable news events. Flooding and downed trees damaged homes at the start of the year due to a series of winter storms. Communities and city governments debated over where to plan for state-mandated housing. And locals supported each other as the Israel-Hamas war persists in Gaza.

Our staff and freelancers captured these moments, but also turned their lenses to the instances in between. One photographer captured the first graduating class receiving their diplomas from Menlo Park's TIDE Academy; another spent the day photographing riders competing in the Junior Rodeo in Woodside. Our visual journalist memorialized the afternoon when hundreds of community members celebrated former Portola Valley mayor Sue Crane publishing a book on local women working in the wine industry.

These images illustrate the monumental year we've experienced. Take a moment to reflect.