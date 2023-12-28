First hotel on Meta's Menlo Park campus boasts local artwork

"They wanted a lively piece that referenced community," said the 33-year-old artist during a Zoom call, talking about what prompted her to create an image that represents abstract notions like togetherness and human connection.

To get a sense of the way citizenM merged hospitality and art to create a special vibe for the property, this publication interviewed Oakland-based painter and muralist Alexandra Bowman , whose gigantic 60-by-40-foot artwork adorns the façade of the building.

On Nov. 27, hotel brand citizenM launched a new property — its 32nd in the world, 14th in the country and second in the Bay Area — on Meta's Menlo Park campus. In keeping with the spirit of Gehry's words, the décor of the hotel features artwork by several local artists.

"I feel what Menlo Park (Meta) really needed was a space outside of the workplace, which is why the hotel is a great addition," she said. "It reinforces the fact that we need physical human reaction."

However, technology can sometimes widen the chasm between the very people it is built to connect. And that's the gap Bowman was looking to acknowledge through her art, which is hinged on concepts like travel, freedom of movement and empathy.

"After reading what they were looking for, I started to brainstorm different ways to incorporate the culture of Menlo Park," she said. "You see smart, intellectual people from all over the world gravitating towards working in these spaces."

"Initially I drew out the artwork by hand but then rendered it using technology so that it could become bigger without pixelating," she said.

Packed with all these symbols, the mural which hugs the hotel's flank today was originally an 8-by-11-inch piece of art, which was later scaled up digitally using Adobe Illustrator.

"There's a slight reference to wind as well; the hair of some of the figures is flying. ... I wanted to incorporate the feeling of being in that place, right at the edge of the bay, which wouldn't necessarily be the same if you were more inland or in a different city."

Every time I drive to Menlo Park, I always pull off (to) the side of the road and just look out onto the nature reserve. You see so many cool birds that you don't normally see in an urban cityscape," she said, about the different elements that made it to her mural.

The biggest challenge with public murals is ensuring the art fits in with the surroundings and doesn't look intrusive.

"I had to work with a larger team to make sure everybody was happy," she said. "There was some back and forth with the printers but all in all the project went smoothly."

The process involved collaborating with the team at citizenM. People who work for the city and the hotel occasionally weighed in on her art.

"This was different, because I had to really envision the end result before I even got to that point," she said.

This is the first time Bowman dabbled in this kind of work. Usually, she paints large murals by hand, using a scissor lift that affords elevation of up to 50 feet.

"I've heard that the term vector in mathematics means infinity. To see my drawing on a small scale and then to all of a sudden see it as a huge part of the landscape is mind-blowing," she said. "My drawing turned to infinity."

The citizenM brand aims to be "affordable luxury" (a room costs about $130 per night). Earlier this year, citizenM launched a property in Miami. Other properties across the country are located at Boston, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

"Somebody who might be coming into town and staying at the hotel may pick out one of the figures in my work and say — 'Oh that kind of reminds me of myself.'"

"It's important for people to be able to see themselves in public art. I've left enough ambiguity in this piece for that," she said.

"I wanted to incorporate the colors that existed on the side of the building," she said. "There's that red staircase, so I color-mapped that red and added it into the piece."

First hotel on Meta's Menlo Park campus boasts local artwork