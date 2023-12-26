Angela Swartz takes the helm at The Almanac

Staff reporter Angela Swartz is stepping into a new role at The Almanac this month.

After five years reporting on education and small towns for the publication, she is becoming editor. She replaces longtime editor Andrea Gemmet, who is departing for Punch Magazine.

"Angela has been a fearless and dedicated reporter, with experience covering nearly every community in The Almanac's circulation area," Gemmet said. "She really knows the territory, which will serve her well as the new editor. I've really enjoyed working with Angela and I'm delighted to be able to transition The Almanac's leadership to a journalist with such deep familiarity with the key issues that will be shaping Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside in the years to come."

Swartz covered education and small towns for The Almanac up until December.

"I promise to bring the same enthusiasm, care for accuracy, aim to tell the stories of members of our diverse community and focus on holding those in power to account that Andrea and her predecessors have done since 1965," she said. "As Andrea likes to say, many of the towns in our coverage area are 'small but mighty' and the stories in our coverage area are never boring."