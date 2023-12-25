News

Spare the Air alert issued for Tuesday, banning wood burning in Bay Area

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 25, 2023, 3:41 pm 0
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is banning the burning of wood and other solid fuel for Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the region via a Spare the Air alert.

Smoke from increased wood burning around the Bay Area is expected to combine with light winds and low temperatures overnight to create unhealthy pollution levels.

On Spare the Air days, people in the nine-county Bay Area are not allowed to burn wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuels, although there are exemptions for housing without permanently installed heating where fireplaces or wood stoves are the only source of heat, according to the air district.

People gathering around a fireplace for Christmas on Monday in the Bay Area were able to do so — wood burning was discouraged but not banned by the air district for the day.

First-time violators of the wood burning ban can take a wood smoke awareness course or pay a $100 fine, while subsequent violations are subject to higher fine amounts.

Wood smoke is the major source of air pollution in the Bay Area in the wintertime. The air district says exposure to wood smoke can be linked to serious respiratory or cardiac problems and is especially harmful for children and older people.

People concerned about wood smoke pollution can call (877) 4NO-BURN or visit www.baaqmd.gov to file a complaint or get more information.

