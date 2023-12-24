Letters to the editor for Dec. 22

It would save little money based on unsupportable projections that would be insignificant to the wealthy town of Woodside. It'd be far better to contribute this money to local charities.

Most importantly it would deface our historic Town Hall and there is no need for it because Woodside already uses 100% green energy. Most significantly it would be an insult to a generation of Woodsiders who spent a significant amount of time and money to move the building, built in 1848, to its present site and renovate it into our present day Town Hall. It is currently on the National Register as Independence Hall #78000772.

Woodside's Town Council is once again seeking to place an ugly solar array of sparkling glass and aluminum on the steep roof of our Town Hall. This idea was defeated a number of years ago but was brought up again at the council meeting on Dec. 13. There is no need for Woodside to risk spending money on the complex financial scheme presented at the meeting.

Referring to climate change as an 'existential threat,' Rep. Eshoo takes time out of her busy schedule to meet with CCL volunteers twice a year. The meetings are working sessions with active discussions regarding the information that CCL volunteers provide. We always leave each meeting feeling energized knowing that we have an ally in Congress who has listened, shared her insights, and shown us the utmost respect.

But the thing that stands out most in my mind is the time, dedication and support that Rep. Eshoo has given to the volunteer members of Citizens' Climate Lobby, a grassroots advocacy organization working on solutions to climate change.

I couldn't agree more. Rep. Eshoo has been unwavering in her dedication to supporting and improving the lives of not only her constituents, but of all Americans. I feel honored that Rep. Eshoo has been my representative these past 30 years. I've enjoyed attending her numerous town hall meetings, telephone town halls and fundraiser gatherings. Plus, her Friday weekly report is always chalk full of helpful and important information about her work in Congress.

California Sen. Josh Becker told the San Jose Spotlight: "She is a combination we've never seen before of warmth, strength and effectiveness. She's so hard working, and with the utmost integrity and love of America and our institutions."

I look forward to our final meetings with Rep. Eshoo in the coming year, and wish her all the best in her retirement.

Eshoo's support for the Inflation Reduction Act and the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act make her a climate hero in my mind. She will certainly be a hard act to follow.

Letters to the editor for Dec. 22