San Mateo County Supervisors approve incentive funds for sheriff's deputies

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 22, 2023, 9:39 am 0
A San Mateo County Sheriff vehicle outside the county superior court on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors earlier this month approved the financial incentives for the county's deputies amid efforts to maintain staffing levels in the Sheriff's Office.

The board on Dec. 12 voted unanimously to pass a six-month temporary funding agreement to financially support the deputies this holiday season, Supervisor Ray Mueller's office said Monday, Dec. 18.

For the next six months, the county will be paying double time to officers who are working over nine hours of overtime a week.

According to Mueller's office, San Mateo County deputies have been working long periods of mandatory overtime.

"While help is on the way, as new hire and lateral candidates are currently moving through the hiring process, ensuring public safety is maintained is a first priority. This investment is a message to our sheriff's deputies that our community values them and honors their personal sacrifice, as they work long hours away from their families, to protect the community," Mueller said in a statement.

