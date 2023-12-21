State grants conditional approval of Menlo Park's housing plan

"The housing element will substantially comply with state housing element law when it is adopted, submitted to and approved by HCD," the department said.

The updated housing element will gain full certification once the City Council adopts it, which is anticipated to happen in January, and HCD bestows final approval.

In a letter that the city received Wednesday, Dec. 20 , the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) granted conditional approval to Menlo Park's plan for nearly 3,000 new dwellings at different income levels over an eight-year span from 2023 to 2031.

Menlo Park has been working on its housing element for the current cycle since March 2021. The city submitted what was to be the first of four iterations in July 2022. The state sent back the last three drafts for further revision before giving a nod to the fourth, which the city filed early November.

"I want to thank our community for helping achieve this milestone with our housing element," the mayor said in a statement. "Now we can focus on moving our plan forward. There will be much more good work to come to create housing opportunities for all — and especially affordable housing."

"It's great that the city has the foundation for additional housing," he said. "But we're just one part of it. The other part is the property owners and developers picking up the baton and building the housing units."

Vice Mayor Drew Combs was pleased that the city has cleared a big hurdle but noted that the effort to actually build new housing is still ahead.

But Combs pointed out that Menlo Park's pending certification for its housing element apparently won't nullify two proposals already filed with the city as builder's remedy projects.

Those that fail to get their plan certified are open to financial penalties, legal action and what's called "builder's remedy" — a state provision allowing developers to bypass local land-use regulations.

Every eight years, jurisdictions across California are required to update their plan under the state's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) program. Many on the Peninsula and elsewhere — including Atherton, Portola Valley and Woodside — continue to work on their housing element that will comply with what the state wants.

The council also approved rezoning parts of the city for increased density, including up to 100 units per acre in downtown and 150 units per acre under certain conditions allowed by the state.

In the last response to the state, the city worked to beef up analysis of development sites and programs, show adequate protections for residents facing displacement and balance housing opportunities on the east and west sides of town, among other concerns.

According to an HCD compliance report, the only jurisdictions in San Mateo County that currently have a fully state-approved housing elements are Redwood City, South San Francisco and Brisbane.

Hillsborough has also received conditional approval for its updated housing element, the HCD said in a Nov. 30 letter to the town.

"We're thrilled Menlo Park has conditional approval and look forward to them getting full approval," she said. "We're so glad they took the state's feedback seriously."

Stivers noted that RHNA is not so much a requirement for local governments to build the units laid out in their housing element as for them to eliminate barriers to and foster new residential development.

"Sometimes it seems the feedback from HCD is impossible to comply with," she said. "But Menlo Park did a good job of working through the issues and making it possible. I'm hopeful that as more jurisdictions are able to get their housing element (s) certified, the cities that are struggling recognize specific things they need to do and will be inspired to get it done."

Evelyn Stivers, executive director of the nonprofit organization Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County, saw Menlo Park's achievement as an example for other Peninsula cities that they too can get their housing element approved despite seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Although city leaders still have many questions about builder's remedy, Combs said, projects using that designation are still subject to local environmental analysis. "That's still in play," he said.

One of those is the controversial mixed-use project to build towers on the former Sunset Magazine headquarters at 80 Willow Road. The other is for 19 residential units at 1305 Hoover St. These applications are expected to continue to wind their way through the city's review process.

State grants conditional approval of Menlo Park's housing plan

City reaches major milestone in process to allow for more building