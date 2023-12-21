News

Rainy conditions may return next week, National Weather Service says

Precipitation is likely to be above average from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3

by Isha Trivedi / Palo Alto Weekly

Former Menlo-Atherton High School students walk past puddles during finals week on the Atherton campus after a Dec. 20 storm. Courtesy Arden Margulis / M-A Chronicle.

The San Francisco Bay Area is likely to see another period of potentially rainy weather just after Christmas, the National Weather Service said Wednesday night, Dec. 21.

An outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center said precipitation is likely to be above average from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3.

The first risk of rain arrives Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the North Bay, with rain possibly accompanied by wind beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27, in the North Bay, San Francisco Peninsula, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County, Monterey County and San Benito County, according to the weather service.

It's too early to speculate on rain amounts, forecasters said.

