Menlo Park Fire opens new fire house, replacing over 70-year-old station

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 21, 2023, 10:25 am 0
Menlo Park Fire District board members, firefighters and other officials cut a red ribbon to commemorate the opening of the new Fire Station 4 in Menlo Park on Dec. 17, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Officials from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newest station, Station 4, at 3322 Alameda De Las Pulgas on Sunday, Dec. 17. The new 13,200-square-foot, two-story building replaces the existing single-story, 3,800-square-foot Station 4, the district's oldest, which is located at 3322 Alameda de las Pulgas at the corner of Valparaiso Avenue.

The new building includes 10 bedrooms for firefighters, an energy-efficient system including solar panels and an electric vehicle charging station; a conference room for training and meetings; earthquake and disaster features such as early earthquake warning and automatic gas shut-off; a drone aerial port for surveilling fires; an emergency backup generator; and a 1,000-gallon above-ground fuel storage tank. Decontamination systems will help protect firefighters from cancer-causing chemicals brought into their quarters on gear and from spreading viruses within the firehouse, according to previous Almanac reporting.

Howard J. White Construction Company build Station 4 in 1949, according to the fire department's website. The station was brought up to current earthquake standards in 1996.

The station serves the West Menlo Park and West Atherton areas of the fire district.

