East Palo Alto community survey shows room for improvement in disaster prep

Barriers to emergency preparedness in East Palo Alto were uncovered by a survey conducted in October 2022, the county of San Mateo announced Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Completed in-person with residents over three days, the findings were part of a rapid needs assessment called Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response (CASPER), which conducted interviews in English and Spanish.

The survey showed that only half of residents surveyed in the city had emergency supply kits for power outages, earthquakes, or other disasters. Moreover, just under 60% had signed up for the county's emergency alert system that warns of imminent threats and provides evacuation notices.

The county also referenced lower income levels and less access to health care as barriers many in the city face.

Only 32% said they had an emergency communication plan for family and friends to connect with if something were to happen, such as a natural disaster, the survey revealed. Just under 40% reported keeping copies of emergency documents.