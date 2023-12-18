Wet weather expected through Wednesday with dry spell coming Thursday

The National Weather Service said Monday afternoon that the day's heaviest rain moved through the Bay Area early this morning, but scattered showers and gusty winds will continue through Monday and Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible on Tuesday.

Flooding was reported Monday, including at northbound Bayshore freeway at Alemany in San Francisco under the freeway toward the southbound entrance. Flooding was also reported on Interstate 80 near the Cummings Skyway in West Contra Costa County and near Fairfield.

The weather service said Wednesday will bring much higher chances of "uncertainty," regarding rain amounts. But starting Thursday, the Bay Area will see a drying trend that will last into the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms and localized urban and small stream flooding is possible Tuesday.

Forecasters said there is a "high probability" most of the region will receive one to three inches of rain through this week. With rain spread out over multiple days, nuisance roadway flooding remains the most likely impact of this week's stormy weather.