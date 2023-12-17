Community briefs: Residential overnight parking enforcement takes a holiday, enter art contest and more

"Trinity is one of those special places that, no matter where you go, it just sticks with you," she said in a statement on the website.

Benson visited the school in October and engaged actively with students and held meetings with parents, faculty, and staff, making a significant impression on the Trinity community, according to a press release.

Matt Allio, who has served as head of school for six years, will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

"The search process was comprehensive, and the candidate pool was remarkably talented," said Joel Conkling, co-chair of the Head of School Search Committee, which was made up or current and former school board trustees and faculty members. "Kate Benson joins us with a robust and forward-thinking vision for the academic program and outstanding leadership skills. We look forward to her joining our community, and we welcome passion for building on Trinity's track record of academic excellence in a setting where every child is known and loved."

Holbrook-Palmer Park playground survey

The town of Atherton is surveying residents on how to revamp the playground at Holbrook-Palmer Park that is in need of repairs because of structure problems.

Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/Athertonplayground.

— Angela Swartz

Menlo Park: Residential overnight parking enforcement takes a holiday

Residential overnight parking enforcement in Menlo Park will be suspended from Dec. 18 this year until Jan. 2 next year, the city and police announced recently.

The deferment will be implemented as a courtesy in time for the holiday season, the announcement said.

Enforcement will resume 2 a.m. of Jan. 3, 2024, according to authorities.

Under the city's existing overnight parking ordinance, parking of any vehicle is prohibited between 2 and 5 a.m. in any residential street, or within 300 feet of any residential area in Menlo Park.

To avoid being issued a citation, vehicles must display an overnight parking permit, have a virtual permit issued to its license plate number, or a have a DMV-issued disabled person placard or disabled person license plates, according to the city's official website.

Temporary and annual overnight parking permits are offered in Menlo Park.

— Bay City News Service

Menlo Park City Hall closing between Christmas and New Year's Day

Menlo Park's city offices will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1, reopening on Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to an announcement posted on the city's website on Dec. 11. Police and emergency services will not be impacted.

The city's two libraries, the Menlo Park Library located at 800 Alma St. and the Belle Haven Library at 413 Ivy Drive, will close on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, but otherwise will be open during their regular hours through the end of the year, the announcement said. Likewise, Menlo Park Shuttles will not run on the two holidays, the city said.

-Andrea Gemmet