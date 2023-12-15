Woodside council picks Jenn Wall as its next mayor

"I'm really very optimistic about what I think we can get done in 2024," she said.

"This is really exciting," Wall, the past year's mayor pro tem, said following her selection. "I've definitely been looking forward to this since I joined the council. So pleased to be Woodside's 43rd mayor and the 11th woman to hold the role and the first female mayor since 2016. ... Really excited about this opportunity."

The council held its annual reorganization during a meeting on Tuesday night, Dec. 12, and chose Wall to lead the town. She takes the reins from outgoing Mayor Chris Shaw, who remains on the council.

Wall also noted that the town is "finishing up a number of important capital-improvement projects" such as Glens Path, which will provide a continuous walking route along Glenwood Avenue/Hillside Drive from Cañada to Alta Mesa roads.

The state has mandated Woodside prepare for 328 new units during this current cycle — of which 194 must be affordable to low- and moderate-income households. The total number of units for 2023-31 is significantly up from just the 62 in the last period.

Among those that she believes can get done is a state-compliant housing plan. Like many other jurisdictions locally and statewide, Woodside has struggled to come up with a housing element that satisfies the state's Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) program for the 2023-31 cycle.

"Chris' dedication to Woodside is really unparalleled," she said. "When we get emails to the council, which we often do, Chris is inevitably or often the first to respond to try to come up with a solution or to try to help out on the big issues like fire safety and housing. He shows up prepared and knowledgeable and is always a tremendous thought partner on those trickier topics."

"Whether it's handling public comment and making sure that residents have an opportunity to feel heard or really handling us as a council and making sure that we each get our turn, you're really great at that," Wall told Shaw.

As mayor, Wall said, "I hope to continue some of the best practices" that she observed from her predecessor.

In addition, she said, the town is working on improving communications. "I believe we'll be introducing a new and improved digital newsletter probably around February," she said. "We might even be starting some social media accounts for the town."

"I virtually handed it to Brian when he became mayor because we were in COVID times so he didn't get it" Fluet said. "And then it quickly went to the bottom of my sock drawer and was forgotten about until Daniel reminded me of it. So I thought I have it here tonight."

When Fluet became mayor, he was given an orange mayoral sash by former Council member and Mayor Daniel Yost. Fluet handed that sash to Wall, who donned it over her shoulder.

Also Dec. 12, council members picked their colleague Ned Fluet to be the next mayor pro tem. A lawyer as well, Fluet was first elected to the council in 2018 and served as mayor a year later. His current council term also ends after next year's November general election.

He added: "It's been a great year working with you guys. I think it's been productive. We've sparred, we've laughed, but we got a lot of work done this year. And I think you should all be very proud of the work that you all did."

"You guys have always been very candid and forthright with what needed to be done or what needed to be said or how to handle things," Shaw told his council peers. "Your guidance and your intellect and your attention to detail really drove me to make sure that every time we sat down to do one of these meetings that I was really fully prepared."

Woodside council picks Jenn Wall as its next mayor