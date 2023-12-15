Locals gather for Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley

The Woodside and Portola Valley community illuminated a giant menorah made out of flowers symbolizing unity, strength and kindness during the Village Chabad's annual Grand Chanukah Festival on Dec. 10 at the Portola Valley Town Center, according to Rabbi Mayer Brook.

Attendees pledged acts of kindness, called mitzvahs, during the event and wrote their resolutions on flower-shaped paper before sticking them to the menorah.

A table laden with sufganiyot, the jelly donuts that are a traditional treat during the religious holiday, beckoned to the event's participants.