Locals gather for Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley

A flower-covered menorah is lit at the Village Chabad's Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley. Courtesy Lulu Jane Photography.

News

Locals gather for Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley

A flower-covered menorah is lit at the Village Chabad's Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley. Courtesy Lulu Jane Photography.

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 15, 2023, 1:13 pm 0

Attendees of the Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley pledged acts of kindness on Dec. 10, 2023. Courtesy Lulu Jane Photography.

The Woodside and Portola Valley community illuminated a giant menorah made out of flowers symbolizing unity, strength and kindness during the Village Chabad's annual Grand Chanukah Festival on Dec. 10 at the Portola Valley Town Center, according to Rabbi Mayer Brook.

Attendees pledged acts of kindness, called mitzvahs, during the event and wrote their resolutions on flower-shaped paper before sticking them to the menorah.

A table laden with sufganiyot, the jelly donuts that are a traditional treat during the religious holiday, beckoned to the event's participants.

A table full of donuts for the Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley on Dec. 10, 2023. Courtesy Lulu Jane Photography.

People gather for the Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley on Dec. 10, 2023. Courtesy Lulu Jane Photography.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Locals gather for Grand Chanukah Festival in Portola Valley

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 15, 2023, 1:13 pm

The Woodside and Portola Valley community illuminated a giant menorah made out of flowers symbolizing unity, strength and kindness during the Village Chabad's annual Grand Chanukah Festival on Dec. 10 at the Portola Valley Town Center, according to Rabbi Mayer Brook.

Attendees pledged acts of kindness, called mitzvahs, during the event and wrote their resolutions on flower-shaped paper before sticking them to the menorah.

A table laden with sufganiyot, the jelly donuts that are a traditional treat during the religious holiday, beckoned to the event's participants.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.