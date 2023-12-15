News

Friday spare the air alert extended through Sunday

Bay Area residents and businesses are not allowed to use fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves or outdoor fire pits

by Bay City News staff

Wood burning. Courtesy Alex Lázaro/pexels.com.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District initially issued a spare the air alert for Friday, Dec. 15, but has extended it through the weekend because of a weather system of light winds and low overnight temperatures that is forecast to trap smoke near ground level.

On winter Spare the Air days, it is illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to use fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or other wood-burning devices, although there are exemptions for homes without permanently installed heating where wood stoves and fireplaces are the only source of heat, according to the air district. The Friday alert was the first of the season.

First-time violators of the wood burning ban can take a wood smoke awareness course or pay a $100 fine, while subsequent violations are subject to higher fine amounts.

The air district says exposure to wood smoke can be linked to serious respiratory or cardiac problems and is especially harmful for children and older people.

People concerned about wood smoke pollution can call (877) 4NO-BURN or visit www.baaqmd.gov to file a complaint or get more information.

