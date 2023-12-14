San Mateo County Board of Supervisors adopts new president district-based rotation policy

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to move away from the current seniority-based rotation policy by implementing a district rotation policy.

Supervisors appointed Vice President Warren Slocum and Supervisor David Canepa to the president and vice president seats, respectively.

Supervisor Ray Mueller, who proposed the idea to the board during its Tuesday, Dec. 12 meeting, said the board would rotate once a year, beginning with Districts 4 and 5 so that Slocum and Canepa can serve as they expected, followed by Districts 2, 3 and 1.

"So that no district will ever go longer than five years without serving in the presidency, recognizing that we are districts and district elected, and each district has its own specific needs," Mueller said.

If the policy remained status quo, it would have meant Supervisor Noelia Corzo and Mueller could be left out of leadership roles in their first terms on the board, which Mueller brought to the attention of the board during a Nov. 14 meeting where Supervisor Dave Pine proposed to continue the informal process of electing a president and vice president for the board based on seniority or years of service.