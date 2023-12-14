Holiday Fund: Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is serving an average of 500K people every month. The need for food assistance has spiked to peak levels

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is one of the beneficiaries of The Almanac's Holiday Fund. Donations are divided equally among this year's 10 nonprofit organizations and 100% of the funds raised go directly to the recipients. Donations to the Holiday Fund can be made at almanacnews.com/holiday_fund .

"It's literally lifesaving for my kids to have healthy food," said Brendan. "Just an amazing feel-good experience, again without the probably $300 grocery bill. It's just magical."

Brendan recalls what his life was like before he was in debt. He would purchase $300 worth of food from grocery stores and farmers markets without thinking twice. He went from living in a big house with his family to being in an apartment struggling to make ends meet.

Brendan, a Second Harvest client, is working hard to care for his three sons while struggling with debt after a financially devastating divorce. At a farmers market-style grocery distribution, Brendan picks up food for his family and two neighbors. He pulls two wagons he fills with free fresh produce and other groceries.

In this area of vast wealth, record numbers of neighbors will rely on Second Harvest of Silicon Valley for food this holiday season as the hunger crisis stretches on. With high prices and reduced government support, a staggering one in six people in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are turning to Second Harvest for support.

"For many people, planning a holiday meal isn't as simple as making a grocery list and heading to the store. But with the help of donations from the community, we can make an immediate difference."

Second Harvest CEO Leslie Bacho said that the organization knows that when people are under financial strain, they have to prioritize expenses like rent, utility bills and car payments, so the first thing they often have to cut is their food budget.

"I'm here standing, thank God, and the cancer is gone with good nutrition," said Tereza. "I cook using what they give us here. I prepare the food for my children. This is very helpful, especially in times when things in the supermarket are very expensive. I go to the store and it's like $100 and we bring home a little bag."

Tereza is a mother of three and grandmother of six living with her husband and daughter. They struggle to stretch her husband's income as a dish washer at a local restaurant. She bundles up to stand in line at her local food distribution on Thursday mornings so she can provide much-needed staples for her family. The fresh food has also helped Tereza's health. She is currently in remission, having survived cancer last year.

In a recent client survey, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley found that more than 70% of respondents are worried about being able to pay all of their bills next month.

Visit SHFB.org for information on donations and volunteering — $100 helps provide enough food for 200 meals. You can also donate your time by sorting fresh produce, volunteering at one of the distribution sites, or making deliveries to homebound seniors and adults.

"The bottom line is we can't do this alone," said Bacho. "You can make an immediate, tangible impact right here in your own community. There's no reason for empty tables, especially in Silicon Valley."

While the majority of the food is acquired through food rescue and large-scale donations, Second Harvest relies on its world-class bulk purchasing and sourcing power to obtain the rest. That's how it can turn $1 into two nutritious meals. However, the organization has been dealing with increased food, fuel and labor costs while donations and government support have decreased — taking a toll on its operating budget.

Donations to Second Harvest help power Silicon Valley's entire charitable food system from Daly City to Gilroy. Second Harvest supplies food free of charge to almost every nonprofit in this region that provides groceries and meals, through its network of nearly 400 nonprofit and agency partners across more than 900 sites — such as food pantries, meal programs, schools and churches. Last year, Second Harvest distributed enough food for more than 104 million meals.

Holiday Fund: Second Harvest of Silicon Valley is serving an average of 500K people every month. The need for food assistance has spiked to peak levels