Worried about wage theft, San Mateo County Supervisors create office to enforce labor laws

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, Dec. 12, to create an office of labor standards enforcement that aims to combat wage theft.

The office will initially be used to educate workers, supervisors said, but will in time also enforce labor laws.

The resolution was introduced by Supervisors David Pine and Ray Mueller, who will work in a subcommittee to iron out more details on how the office will be used going forward.

Wage theft is essentially fraud. It happens when employers pay less than minimum wage, or do not pay overtime, or do not allow breaks.

"Having an in-house Office of Labor Standards Enforcement will allow the County to strengthen worker protections, especially for our most vulnerable and at-risk workers," Pine said.