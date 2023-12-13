News

Negotiators talk barricaded man out of Palo Alto home

Five-hour incident brought in tactical teams, other law enforcement departments but was resolved without violence

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Wed, Dec 13, 2023, 9:27 am
A Palo Alto police officer collected evidence at a Bryant Street home where a man barricaded himself for five hours on Dec. 12. Photo by Sue Dremann.

Palo Alto police responding to a domestic violence call at a Palo Alto residence spent nearly five hours negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside a home, Lt. Con Maloney said on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the home in the 2900 Block of Bryant Street at around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 12 and found the man, in his 50s, would not exit the home. Police set up a negotiating team and called in law enforcement from Sunnyvale and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Maloney said.

"While we evacuated a couple of adjacent homes out of an abundance of caution, there is no danger to public safety," Maloney said.

The man reportedly had firearms in the home, but Maloney said police hadn't yet confirmed if that was the case. The man did not display, nor did he use a weapon, he said.

Negotiators and tactical teams swarmed the area, blocking off the intersection of Bryant and El Carmelo Avenue. The man came to the front door at about 7:30 to 7:40 p.m. and was taken into custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital. Maloney said he did not know the man's condition or whether he had any injuries.

The incident occurred just as students were leaving El Carmelo Elementary School, parent Nicole Macuil said. The students usually take the bike bridge home on Bryant Street, a busy designated bicycle boulevard, but due to the police activity and roadblock students living on the north side of the bridge couldn't get home, she said.

Isabella Macuil, 10, an El Carmelo fourth grader, said she was just leaving the school when she noticed many police with drawn guns on Bryant Street and police vehicles blocking the street.

"My school was terrified. Students were asking me what was going on. Kids were calling their parents to come to the office to pick them up because they couldn't get home. Fourth graders and up all bike or walk to school and most people don't know the car routes," she said.

Police continued to remove items from the residence after the man was taken away.

