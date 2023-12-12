Stanford Health residents and fellows secure historic agreement after 13 months of negotiations

After a long negotiation process, resident physicians and fellows at Stanford Health Care announced they reached a tentative agreement on their first contract as of late last week.

The deal, which residents are describing as historic, includes a 21% increase in compensation, a $50,000 annual stipend for a “resident wellness committee,” ride-share services for fatigued and a new grievance and arbitration process, according to a Dec. 11 statement. The resident physicians and fellows have been negotiating for a new agreement for 13 months, and will now present the proposal to the union’s members to ratify in the coming weeks.

David Dupee, a third-year psychiatry resident, said the new contract will help reduce financial concerns for resident physicians and fellows and help them focus their attention on their patients.

“We organized because we knew the exploitative nature of medical training needs to change –- for both us and our patients,” he said in the statement. “We are proud of the precedent this sets, not only for current and future residents at Stanford but also for our colleagues unionizing and negotiating at hospitals across the nation and the patients we all serve."

The residents and fellows voted to join the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR-SEIU) last May. They have been organizing since December of 2020 after protesting Stanford Health’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan largely excluded residents from the first round of vaccine availability.