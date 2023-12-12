Holiday Fund: StarVista's Daybreak program helps San Mateo County youth find stable future

Hello Almanac readers! We at StarVista would like to share our sincerest appreciation for your support of The Almanac’s Holiday Fund. Our collective impact continues to shine as we help nearly 40,000 individuals of all ages every year persevere through different kinds of life struggles.

We are committed and passionate about working with unhoused youth and have done so for decades. Thanks to donors like you, we can ensure that San Mateo County youth feel supported as they encounter life’s challenges, like unstable housing and mental health issues, and empower them to build the lives they envision.

This year, we are pleased to introduce you to Michael McBride, a former residential client of StarVista’s Daybreak program. Before Daybreak, Michael was a youth in transition -- living out of his car with big hopes and dreams to find housing stability and a fulfilling career path. Through our strength-based program, Michael not only had a place to live, but he also received our unwavering support in reaching his occupational and professional goals. We also partnered with him as he focused on his overall personal development that would prop him up for success. While he is no longer a resident, Daybreak continues to provide Michael with a sense of community, and we are proud to continue to provide resources to help him achieve his goals.

The future of many individuals in San Mateo County is brighter with you in it. Your generosity helps StarVista clients like Michael receive quality services to support them in reaching their fullest potential.

Sara Larios Mitchell, Ph.D., MACP, is StarVista's chief executive officer.