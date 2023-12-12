News

Holiday Fund: StarVista's Daybreak program helps San Mateo County youth find stable future

StarVista is one of 10 local nonprofits supported by contributions to The Almanac's Holiday Fund

by Sara Larios Mitchell / Contributor

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2023, 9:06 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Star Vista Sara Larios Mitchell with former client Michael McBride. Courtesy StarVista.

Hello Almanac readers! We at StarVista would like to share our sincerest appreciation for your support of The Almanac’s Holiday Fund. Our collective impact continues to shine as we help nearly 40,000 individuals of all ages every year persevere through different kinds of life struggles.

We are committed and passionate about working with unhoused youth and have done so for decades. Thanks to donors like you, we can ensure that San Mateo County youth feel supported as they encounter life’s challenges, like unstable housing and mental health issues, and empower them to build the lives they envision.

Support StarVista and other local nonprofits with a contribution to this year's Holiday Fund. Go to almanacnews.com/holiday_fund.

This year, we are pleased to introduce you to Michael McBride, a former residential client of StarVista’s Daybreak program. Before Daybreak, Michael was a youth in transition -- living out of his car with big hopes and dreams to find housing stability and a fulfilling career path. Through our strength-based program, Michael not only had a place to live, but he also received our unwavering support in reaching his occupational and professional goals. We also partnered with him as he focused on his overall personal development that would prop him up for success. While he is no longer a resident, Daybreak continues to provide Michael with a sense of community, and we are proud to continue to provide resources to help him achieve his goals.

The future of many individuals in San Mateo County is brighter with you in it. Your generosity helps StarVista clients like Michael receive quality services to support them in reaching their fullest potential.

Sara Larios Mitchell, Ph.D., MACP, is StarVista's chief executive officer.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Holiday Fund: StarVista's Daybreak program helps San Mateo County youth find stable future

StarVista is one of 10 local nonprofits supported by contributions to The Almanac's Holiday Fund

by Sara Larios Mitchell / Contributor

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 12, 2023, 9:06 am

Hello Almanac readers! We at StarVista would like to share our sincerest appreciation for your support of The Almanac’s Holiday Fund. Our collective impact continues to shine as we help nearly 40,000 individuals of all ages every year persevere through different kinds of life struggles.

We are committed and passionate about working with unhoused youth and have done so for decades. Thanks to donors like you, we can ensure that San Mateo County youth feel supported as they encounter life’s challenges, like unstable housing and mental health issues, and empower them to build the lives they envision.

This year, we are pleased to introduce you to Michael McBride, a former residential client of StarVista’s Daybreak program. Before Daybreak, Michael was a youth in transition -- living out of his car with big hopes and dreams to find housing stability and a fulfilling career path. Through our strength-based program, Michael not only had a place to live, but he also received our unwavering support in reaching his occupational and professional goals. We also partnered with him as he focused on his overall personal development that would prop him up for success. While he is no longer a resident, Daybreak continues to provide Michael with a sense of community, and we are proud to continue to provide resources to help him achieve his goals.

The future of many individuals in San Mateo County is brighter with you in it. Your generosity helps StarVista clients like Michael receive quality services to support them in reaching their fullest potential.

Sara Larios Mitchell, Ph.D., MACP, is StarVista's chief executive officer.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.