'Back in business': Country Sun may remain open

Country Sun, the grocery store known for its organic fare and its vitamin selection, may not be closing after all.

The store announced on social media on Monday morning, Dec. 11, that it is "back in business," suggesting that it is no longer planning to shutter at the end of the year. Customers were notified in October that the grocery store will be closing on Dec. 24, a decision that was attributed to declining sales caused by changing consumer habits, General Manager Scott Otte told this publication at the time.

The store tried to find a new buyer earlier this year who would keep the store open but was unable to close that deal — until now, it seems.

Otte was not at the store on Monday and did not respond to numerous requests for comment over the weekend and on Monday. When asked about the Instagram post, store employees declined to provide any additional information, with one employee saying that they were instructed not to speak to the media. But numerous Country Sun customers said in posts on the social media site Next Door that they were told by employees over the weekend that the store will remain open.

The store's post on Instagram confirmed this. Three days after Country Sun announced that "Everything must go!" it posted on Monday that "members of our community have saved Country Sun from closing!" It did not disclose who the new owner is.