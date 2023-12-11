Fan breaks into Steph Curry's home to get an autograph, DA's Office alleges

There is a warrant out for the arrest of a man who broke into the Atherton home of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in October to ask for an autograph, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Curry was not home at the time but the family nanny and his three children were, according to the DA's Office.

Sheng Gao, 19, a Cupertino resident and international exchange student, walked up to Curry's security gate at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, the DA's Office wrote in a case summary. He pressed the "Call" button and the "Ring" button and the gate opened. He then walked into the home after checking the unlocked front door.

The nanny demanded to know what Gao was doing there and he said he wanted Curry's "signature." He left after the nanny told him to leave, according to Wagstaffe. The nanny called the police.

Atherton police officers found Gao walking along El Camino Real. The nanny and surveillance footage helped confirm he was the man in the Curry home, Wagstaffe said.

Gao had taken a bus to Atherton to look for Curry's house, according to the DA's Office. A middle-aged woman pointed out to him which house belonged to Curry.