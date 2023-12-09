News

Local residents residents who have died recently: Beachler and Porter

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 9, 2023, 8:38 am 0
Local residents who died recently include:

Dorothy West Beachler, 102, a Portola Valley resident was the first woman in her family to attend college, served in The Ninety-Nines, female pilots who tested and ferried planes around the U.S. during World War II, had an aerial photography business with her husband in Southern California, volunteered with 4-H, made jewelry and enjoyed horseback riding, on Nov. 13.

Lynn Porter, 79, a longtime resident of Menlo Park who owned Home & Garden & Kids too! on Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park, and enjoyed gardening, breakfasts at Anne's Coffee Shop and cheering for the 49ers, on Nov. 13.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/Obituaries.

