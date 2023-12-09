Local residents residents who have died recently: Beachler and Porter

Local residents who died recently include:

• Dorothy West Beachler, 102, a Portola Valley resident was the first woman in her family to attend college, served in The Ninety-Nines, female pilots who tested and ferried planes around the U.S. during World War II, had an aerial photography business with her husband in Southern California, volunteered with 4-H, made jewelry and enjoyed horseback riding, on Nov. 13.

• Lynn Porter, 79, a longtime resident of Menlo Park who owned Home & Garden & Kids too! on Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park, and enjoyed gardening, breakfasts at Anne's Coffee Shop and cheering for the 49ers, on Nov. 13.

