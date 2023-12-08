Community briefs: Grand Chanukah Festival, Menlo Park district receives state honor and more

The district also credits its leadership in the Stanford-Sequoia K-12 Research Collaborative , a research-practice partnership between the Stanford Graduate School of Education and the Sequoia Union High School District and its K-8 feeder districts to focus on equity issues, for its improved reclassification process.

"The work we are being recognized for is some of the most important work we do as a public school district: equity work," said Superintendent Kristen Gracia in a statement. "This award exemplifies the commitment our teams have made to remove barriers for our English Learners, ensuring that as a district we are continually examining and improving the systems and structures we have created to support the ongoing success of our students."

About 5% of MPCSD's total enrollment is made up of English Learner (EL) students and too many of them were not being reclassified as English proficient in a timely manner or were being referred for Special Education services primarily on the basis of their EL status, the press release states. EL students who leave the district without reclassification enter high school with limited access to the high school courses needed to qualify for admission to public state universities. Program leaders adjusted eighth grade basic skills assessment thresholds, reduced the number of new EL evaluations for special education, and changed standards for identifying students who are able to access and demonstrate learning in the classroom comparable to English-proficient peers.

This year, MPCSD won for "Disrupting Predictable Outcomes," its English fluency reclassification program (a process for designating an English-language learner as fluent English proficient), according to a district press release.

The California School Board Association (CSBA) awarded the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) a Golden Bell award for its work serving English-language learner students at an awards ceremony in San Francisco on Nov. 30.

The Village Chabad in Portola Valley will host its annual Grand Chanukah Festival on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. on the Portola Valley Town Center field, 765 Portola Road.

The public can submit comments on the draft by email to housing@portolavalley.net, by mail to 765 Portola Road, Portola Valley, CA 94028 with "Draft Housing Element Comments" in the address line, or online via the town's housing element webpage at portolavalley.net/housingelement .

Feedback directed at HCD must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. Public comment will continue to be accepted and will be shared with the Planning Commission and Town Council past that date.

The Planning Commission will review the document during a Wednesday, Dec. 20, meeting. A date hasn't yet been set for the Town Council to review the plan.

Portola Valley town staff published an updated housing element document on Dec. 1. The draft incorporates changes recommended by the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) in July .

For 44 years, statewide Golden Bells awards given annually to outstanding programs and governance practices of school boards in districts and county offices of education in California. These awards honor the hard work and dedication of governing boards and district staff in creating innovative programs that improve student achievement and well-being in pre-K-12 public schools.

Some 70% of its English Learners are reclassified within five years, according to state data.

Community briefs: Grand Chanukah Festival, Menlo Park district receives state honor and more