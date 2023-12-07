Fire claims life of dog in unincorporated neighborhood near Atherton

A dog died in a fire at a home near Atherton early Wednesday morning, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Crews responded at 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 6 to the fire reported at a home in the 500 block of Beresford Avenue, near Stockbridge Avenue, in an unincorporated part of San Mateo County between Atherton and Redwood City.

Flames were initially at the rear deck of the home but spread to the interior. All of the residents escaped uninjured and firefighters kept the fire from spreading to adjacent homes, but the family dog perished, fire district officials said.

The dog was in its crate, and the owners were likely unable to reach the dog because of the growth of the fire, Division Chief/Fire Marshal Jon Johnston told The Almanac on Thursday, Dec. 7, in an email.

"We believe the fire started outside the living room window on their deck, broke through the window and quickly spread inside the home," he said.