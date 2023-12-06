In race to succeed Anna Eshoo in Congress, Evan Low is in and Josh Becker is out

On his campaign website, Low wrote that the Silicon Valley region needs a representative who will "lead on maintaining our global competitiveness, combat hate and stand up for the vulnerable, protect reproductive freedom, reduce crime in our communities and ensure the middle class can once again afford to buy a house and raise a family where they work."

"Continuing the legacy of Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will require big and fabulous shoes," Low said in a statement. "I'm up for that challenge! Together, we will usher in a renewed era of courageous leadership for Silicon Valley."

Low, whose entry into the race was widely expected, issued a public statement on Tuesday, Dec. 5, announcing candidacy and posted on X a video of himself filing his paperwork at the registrar's office.

The race to succeed Anna Eshoo in the U.S. Congress continued to solidify this week, with Assembly member Evan Low, D-Campbell, confirming his intention to run for the seat and another anticipated candidate, State Sen. Josh Becker, saying he plans to remain in Sacramento.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, he put an end to speculation about his possible run for Congress when he announced that he plans to seek reelection for his Sacramento seat.

Becker, whose state Senate district includes portions of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and overlaps with the 16th Congressional District, was among the politicians considering a run at Eshoo's seat after she announced on Nov. 21 that she will step down when her term expires next year.

Palo Alto City Council member Julie Lythcott-Haims had also told this news organization that said she is considering joining the race, though she has not yet filed her candidacy papers or announced a final decision.

The field also includes two Republicans: former Menlo Park Mayor Peter Ohtaki and Karl Ryan. Nickesh Viswanathan, who has no party affiliation, is also vying for the seat.

Low is one of five Democrats who have filed their candidacy papers for the Congressional seat, joining Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian , Palo Alto resident Joby Bernstein , former Saratoga Mayor Rishi Kumar and former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. (Liccardo, however, has not officially announced that he's running.)

"We are making significant and meaningful progress in tackling some of the most pressing issues of our generation, and I have big plans for the next few years in the State Senate in areas like climate change, early learning, economic opportunity and much more," he said.

"While I deeply appreciate and am humbled by the many asks and support to run for Congress, I have made a decision to continue representing SD13 and doing the job that I love — the job that is delivering for my diverse constituencies," Becker said.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

In race to succeed Anna Eshoo in Congress, Evan Low is in and Josh Becker is out

Field of candidates grows to eight as South Bay Assembly member joins the contest