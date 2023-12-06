'I think that the voice of the people was thrown in the trash.' Community implores Menlo Park council to reconsider its naming decision for community campus

"Certain locations, whether it be your first summer camp, first anything, you'll never forget it, and that's what Onetta Harris was to me and that's what it was to the whole city of Menlo Park," said Kenneth Harris Jr., her grandson. "When you think about the Statue of Liberty in New York, it's something that's a known landmark. ... When you come to the city of Menlo Park, that's the Harris community center."

I think that we have enough quality representation here to reopen this thing and vote with some kind of integrity.

Several others expressed similar strong sentiments in reaction to the council's vote last month to name it the Belle Haven Community Campus. That vote went against public outpouring and city Parks and Recreation and Library commissions' recommendation to name the entire campus after Harris, a pillar in the Belle Haven neighborhood and East Palo Alto until her death in 1982. The council instead opted to name one of the programs housed at the new campus — which will include a senior center and aquatics facility, among other things — the Onetta Harris Community Center.

"I wanted to ask that we reopen the vote or revote Onetta Harris Community Center for the name," Greg Goodwin said during the public comments at the council meeting. "I think that we have enough quality representation here to reopen this thing and vote with some kind of integrity. ... I think that the voice of the people was thrown in the trash."

"It is our responsibility to know and remember the value (and) history of honoring Onetta Harris," Webster said. "Onetta Harris' legacy promotes local awareness, cultural appreciation and cooperation within the Menlo Park community. She connected people from different backgrounds with lasting bonds to pass on to future generations."

"We're not just speaking about how the Harrises feel," she said, "but the public is feeling way stronger than how the Harrises feel. So with that being said, I think you all should reconsider the vote, and please look in your heart extremely deeply, and let's be extremely fair on this vote."

He urged the council to reverse their previous decision. "I think that you guys should definitely consider changing the name back to Onetta Harris," he said.

In a related matter, the council approved appropriating up to $1 million to cover the new Belle Haven Community Campus operating expenses for the first year. The campus is expected to be ready in mid-2024.

"Thank you again for our public comments this evening," the mayor said. "The council is not at liberty to comment on non-agendized items, so I just wanted to make that clear."

Mayor Jen Wolosin expressed appreciation for the public comments but told the audience that the council could not respond to what was said.

She added: "Onetta Harris' name is a model of diligent work, integrity and dignity. She was and is an inspiration for us all to honor our own mothers, grandmothers and ancestors whose shoulders we stand on."

'I think that the voice of the people was thrown in the trash.' Community implores Menlo Park council to reconsider its naming decision for community campus

Council bucked recommendations with Belle Haven name, upsetting Onetta Harris supporters