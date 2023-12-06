Holiday Fund: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula offers lessons in leadership

The BGCP is one of the beneficiaries of The Almanac's Holiday Fund. Donations are divided equally among this year's 10 nonprofit organizations and 100% of the funds raised go directly to the recipients. Donations to the Holiday Fund can be made at almanacnews.com/holiday_fund .

"Leslie has always been a pillar of the BGCP community since she was a student," he said. "As a Youth of the Year, she was recognized for her strength and determination, which enabled her to attend San Diego State University. Now a college graduate, Leslie has returned 'home,' bringing with her a sense of purpose, community-centric vision and advocacy for our members."

A "Club kid" herself since the age of 5, Leslie personally experienced the positive impact of BGCP programs and mentors. Whether preparing to present at a BGCP conference, giving a speech as a Youth of the Year, or trailblazing her own path to college as a Future Grads student, Leslie gained leadership skills through BGCP. Now, as a BGCP staff member, Leslie inspires a new generation of high school students.

When Leslie H. heard the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula (BGCP) needed a new leadership director to join the Redwood City Clubhouse, she jumped at the opportunity.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula serves more than 5,000 youth in San Mateo County at 29 sites from Daly City to East Palo Alto. Students benefit from academic support, engaging enrichment, and college and post-secondary support. BGCP also addresses critical health and wellness needs with daily hot meals, social and emotional learning integrated into all programs, family engagement, and on-site mental health services.

"I'm excited to work with our high schoolers and support them in their journeys," she said. "My goal is to push them to pursue their interests and achieve things they didn't think would be possible."

Reflecting on her own time as a Youth of the Year, Leslie remembers fondly the safety she felt with BGCP staff and the close connection she formed with other students. She is now building the same culture at the Redwood City Clubhouse by helping to plan engaging activities like science experiments, karaoke, jeopardy, holiday festivities and more that keep students coming back to "The Forest" (the students' nickname for the clubhouse).

As a leadership director, Leslie teaches the financial literacy course Money Matters and oversees Keystone Club, a national Boys & Girls Club program that fosters youth leadership. This fall, she began working with the next cohort of Youth of the Year, students who are recognized for their outstanding leadership service, academic excellence and dedication to health and well-being.

Holiday Fund: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula offers lessons in leadership