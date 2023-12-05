News

Woodside Elementary to ask voters for $36 million bond measure

Superintendent: 'Our school is in need of critical repairs'

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 4:12 pm
Flooding has eroded the hillside at the back of the Woodside Elementary School campus. A fence is seen on the verge of falling into the creek in Woodside on March 14, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

With a storm-damaged creek bank on its campus, aging infrastructure and new state requirements to expand its transitional kindergarten programming, Woodside Elementary School District voted 5-0 on Nov. 28 to put a $36 million facilities bond measure on the March 5, 2024 ballot.

"Our school is in need of critical repairs that extend beyond our everyday maintenance," Superintendent Steve Frank wrote in a Nov. 27 district newsletter.

Fixes on campus include repairs needed following a landslide into the creek during recent storms.

The measure, which will go to district voters during statewide primary election, would cost homeowners $30 per $100,000 of assessed valuation. For a home costing $2 million, the annual cost to its homeowners would be $600 a year. The average home price in Woodside is $3.6 million, according to Zillow.

The district last went out for a bond measure in 2014. Measure D passed and brought in $13.5 million.

Watch a video of the board's approval of the measure at tinyurl.com/WESNOV2023.

