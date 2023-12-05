Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Mountain View

A 60-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot early Monday morning, Dec. 4, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call around 6 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had hit a woman in the Walmart parking lot at the 500 block of Showers Drive. The woman had been in the middle of the lot when an employee, who was coming into work, drove over her, according to a statement.

Visibility was low at the time because of the fog and dark. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The vehicle driver remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators, police said.

The parking lot was closed for the investigation, but will reopen soon, police said.