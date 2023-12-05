News

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 2:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View Police closed off a Walmart parking lot, located at the 500 block of Showers Drive, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Dec. 4. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

A 60-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot early Monday morning, Dec. 4, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call around 6 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had hit a woman in the Walmart parking lot at the 500 block of Showers Drive. The woman had been in the middle of the lot when an employee, who was coming into work, drove over her, according to a statement.

Visibility was low at the time because of the fog and dark. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The vehicle driver remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators, police said.

The parking lot was closed for the investigation, but will reopen soon, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Mountain View

by Emily Margaretten / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 5, 2023, 2:06 pm

A 60-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot early Monday morning, Dec. 4, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View dispatchers received a 911 call around 6 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had hit a woman in the Walmart parking lot at the 500 block of Showers Drive. The woman had been in the middle of the lot when an employee, who was coming into work, drove over her, according to a statement.

Visibility was low at the time because of the fog and dark. Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision, police said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The vehicle driver remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators, police said.

The parking lot was closed for the investigation, but will reopen soon, police said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.