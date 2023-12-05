Aglow with holiday spirit at Menlo Park's tree-lighting

Holiday magic was in the air at Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 1, as the community turned out for Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event.

The city-sponsored annual event featured craft-making and entertainment, hot drinks and a lot of photo opportunities for click-happy parents and their bundled-up kids, including a 360-degree photo booth.

Attendees could pick up free hot chocolate and apple cider, meet Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" and listen to songs performed by local children and Hillview Middle School's student orchestra.

Balloon artist Tama Zambol showed off her skills and, while Hannukah was nearly a week away, a fully lit menorah added to the evening's sparkle.

Dailey Combs, the daughter of Menlo Park City Council member Drew Combs, flipped a huge on/off switch to light the tree and flurries of artificial snow showered the delighted crowd.