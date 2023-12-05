Aglow with holiday spirit at Menlo Park's tree-lighting

Holiday magic was in the air at Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 1, as the community turned out for Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event.
Nika from Menlo Park works on a craft at the city's annual tree lighting event in Fremont Park on Dec. 1, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
A family takes pictures at one of the holiday photo opportunities at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event in Fremont Park on Dec. 1, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
The city-sponsored annual event featured craft-making and entertainment, hot drinks and a lot of photo opportunities for click-happy parents and their bundled-up kids, including a 360-degree photo booth.
Local children perform holiday songs at Menlo Park's tree lighting event. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Jennifer Thompson, Dean Lee, and daughter Amelia strike a pose on the 360 photo booth at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event in Fremont Park on December 1, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Oak Knoll Elementary School student JoJo serves hot apple cider at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event in Fremont Park on Dec. 1, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Attendees could pick up free hot chocolate and apple cider, meet Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" and listen to songs performed by local children and Hillview Middle School's student orchestra.
Balloon artist Tama Zambol shows off her balloon Santa at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Local children meet Anna and Elsa at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Balloon artist Tama Zambol showed off her skills and, while Hannukah was nearly a week away, a fully lit menorah added to the evening's sparkle.
A menorah on display at Menlo Park's tree lighting event in Fremont Park. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Dailey Combs, Menlo Park City Council member Drew Combs' daughter, lights the tree at the annual event in Fremont Park on Dec. 1, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Dailey Combs, the daughter of Menlo Park City Council member Drew Combs, flipped a huge on/off switch to light the tree and flurries of artificial snow showered the delighted crowd.
Artificial snow falls at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event. Photo by Devin Roberts.
Artificial snow falls in Fremont Park on Dec. 1, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
A child enjoys hot chocolate amid the falling artificial snow at Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event on Dec. 1, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.
