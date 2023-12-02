News

Obituaries: Brox, Wolfberg, Folta, Lunt and Tinseth

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 2, 2023, 9:45 am
Local residents who have died recently include:

Rita Catherine Brox, 103, a Redwood City resident who worked in the city's finance department for many years, loved cooking and sharing her love of cooking with others, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on July 3.

Joel Alan Wolfberg, 78, a Palo Alto resident and psychologist who lived to serve others, advocated for the homeless, volunteered on The Behavioral Health Board of Santa Clara County, and exercised his many artistic talents, on July 26.

Dieter Folta, 79, a longtime resident of Palo Alto and more recently of Berlin who had many friends near and far, including his faithful dog, Koda, and who enjoyed frequenting Douce France at Town & Country Village, on Nov. 7.

Lucy Louise Lunt, 15, a Menlo Park resident who lifted those around her with positivity and humor despite living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, who started the Disabilities Awareness Club at her high school, served in the Young Women's presidency for her church and established deep and joyful relationships with others, on Nov. 18.

Ron Tinseth, 65, a Redwood City resident who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned meritorious distinctions, was a gifted painter, possessed an imaginative sense of humor as well as a legendary ability to recall details from long ago, on Nov. 24.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at PaloAltoOnline.com/Obituaries.

