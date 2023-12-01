As flu season takes hold, Bay Area health officials offer advice for staying healthy

Public health officials in the Bay Area and surrounding counties are reminding people to stay safe this holiday season by following some basic medical advice.

As flu season settles in for the winter months and the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, increases, people are being urged to get vaccinated against COVID, the flu and RSV.

Health officers are recommending that everyone ages 6 months old and older get an updated COVID vaccine and kids 6 months to 4 years old, along with immunocompromised people who have never been vaccinated, are recommended to get additional doses.

People without insurance or whose insurance does not cover the vaccine can get one for free by visiting www.vaccines.gov.

Also, everyone 6 months old and older should get a flu shot every year, while people over 60 and people who are 32 to 36 months pregnant should get the RSV vaccine.