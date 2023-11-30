Community briefs: Tree lighting events, a toy drive and robotics competition

The child development center at 415 Ivy Dr. is a city program to prepare children for kindergarten and build their self-esteem. The preschool operates from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and children in the program are provided with organic breakfast, lunch and a snack. Tuition for a full-day program is $1,042 a month for Menlo Park residents and $1,407 a month for non-residents. Subsidized tuition is available through a sliding fee scale based on family income and size.

Rain or shine, the event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fremont Park on the corner of University Drive and Santa Cruz Avenue.

The holiday celebration will feature performances from Menlo Park youth, wintery photo sets, free hot chocolate and other family-friendly entertainment. The celebration will also include the lighting of the tree in Fremont Park to kick off the holiday season.

Drop off an unwrapped toy by Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Atherton Police Station and Town Hall (both at 80 Fair Oaks Lane) or the Menlo Circus Club (190 Park Lane).

The Atherton Police Activities League and Atherton Police Officers Association are hosting their annual toy drive to serve the Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School in Atherton.

The town of Atherton will host its annual holiday celebration and tree lighting in partnership with the Atherton Library and Friends of the Library on the library gazebo from 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 7. Santa Claus will make an appearance and there will be activities for children, hot cocoa and more.

The theme this year is robosoccer. The matches will be set up in a two-versus-two form, with teams randomly paired together, "resulting in a suspenseful elimination bracket," organizers said.

This event was created in 2018 to teach new members the process of designing and building a robot, organizers said in an email.

The Menlo-Atherton High School Robotics team is hosting a robotics competition, Mechanical M-Ayhem on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers. In addition to M-A, three other high school robotics teams are participating: Carlmont High in Belmont, Gateway High in San Francisco and KIPP King Collegiate in San Lorenzo.

Parents can register their children for the program by emailing Library and Community Services Supervisor Kira Storms at knstorms@menlopark.org or calling 650-330-2270.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Tree lighting events, a toy drive and robotics competition