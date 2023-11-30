Community briefs: Tree lighting events, a toy drive and robotics competition

Menlo Park's annual tree lighting event
Menlo Park will host its annual tree lighting ceremony in Fremont Park on Friday, Dec. 1.
The holiday celebration will feature performances from Menlo Park youth, wintery photo sets, free hot chocolate and other family-friendly entertainment. The celebration will also include the lighting of the tree in Fremont Park to kick off the holiday season.
Rain or shine, the event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. at Fremont Park on the corner of University Drive and Santa Cruz Avenue.
Belle Haven Child Development Center
The Belle Haven Child Development Center is currently enrolling children between 3 to 5 years old.
The child development center at 415 Ivy Dr. is a city program to prepare children for kindergarten and build their self-esteem. The preschool operates from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and children in the program are provided with organic breakfast, lunch and a snack. Tuition for a full-day program is $1,042 a month for Menlo Park residents and $1,407 a month for non-residents. Subsidized tuition is available through a sliding fee scale based on family income and size.
Parents can register their children for the program by emailing Library and Community Services Supervisor Kira Storms at knstorms@menlopark.org or calling 650-330-2270.
-Cameron Rebosio
M-A Robotics team to host 'Mechanical M-Ayhem' on Dec. 2
The Menlo-Atherton High School Robotics team is hosting a robotics competition, Mechanical M-Ayhem on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers. In addition to M-A, three other high school robotics teams are participating: Carlmont High in Belmont, Gateway High in San Francisco and KIPP King Collegiate in San Lorenzo.
This event was created in 2018 to teach new members the process of designing and building a robot, organizers said in an email.
The theme this year is robosoccer. The matches will be set up in a two-versus-two form, with teams randomly paired together, "resulting in a suspenseful elimination bracket," organizers said.
The event will take place in M-A's Ayers Gym, 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.
Atherton holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 7
The town of Atherton will host its annual holiday celebration and tree lighting in partnership with the Atherton Library and Friends of the Library on the library gazebo from 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 7. Santa Claus will make an appearance and there will be activities for children, hot cocoa and more.
The library is located at 2 Dinkelspiel Station Lane.
Donate to annual Atherton toy drive by Dec. 20
The Atherton Police Activities League and Atherton Police Officers Association are hosting their annual toy drive to serve the Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School in Atherton.
Drop off an unwrapped toy by Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Atherton Police Station and Town Hall (both at 80 Fair Oaks Lane) or the Menlo Circus Club (190 Park Lane).
Toys needed include Lego sets, bicycles, science-geared projects, dolls, craft projects, sports items, puzzles and books.
Contact Jennifer Frew, PAL coordinator, at jfrew@ci.atherton.ca.us for more information.
-Angela Swartz
