News

At long last, Mademoiselle Colette opens Atherton location

Local patisserie also snags renowned French pastry chef

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 29, 2023, 4:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Mademoiselle Colette's Atherton location on Nov. 20, 2023. Photo by Angela Swartz.

When you walk into the new Mademoiselle Colette in Atherton, you are greeted with pastel greens, handmade wallpaper, white marble and golds, in this pocket-sized gem of a cafe.

The newest branch of the local staple for French pastries opened its doors on Sept. 24 in a 250-square-foot space in the town library at 85 Fair Oaks Lane. The opening coincided with the town's 100th birthday celebration.

Owner Debora Ferrand said she'd hoped the cafe would open in fall of 2022, but had difficulty securing a contractor for the project and shipping delays presented additional roadblocks.

"Atherton is mostly residential, so people are happy to have something in the neighborhood," said Ferrand, who is an Atherton resident. "It's a place for the neighborhood to meet."

Mademoiselle Colette owner Debora Ferrand at her new Atherton cafe on Sept. 24, 2023. Courtesy Debora Ferrand.

Ferrand nabbed prolific French pastry chef Julien Arnaud, who previously had made desserts for 11 restaurants in France, according to a 2022 profile of him by the French daily newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré. He arrived in November and plans to launch a new line of pastries.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Weekly chef specials will begin in December, Ferrand said. Customers can expect winter desserts like the Mont Blanc chestnut and whipped cream cake and Bûche de Noël this year, she said.

The latest location has more of a grab-and-go style given its tiny venue. With many children visiting the library, Ferrand now has small treats for children: fruit, chocolate and jam and biscuit sandwiches. She plans to offer madeleines eventually as well.

Ferrand also operates Mademoiselle Colette cafes in Redwood City, Palo Alto and Menlo Park, along with a ghost kitchen in Mountain View.

Colette's other new offerings

In the summer of 2024 Ferrand plans to expand cafe hours to allow for happy hours.

She is applying for a liquor license and would like to host musical performances on the 2,000-square-foot deck and terrace that fronts the cafe space.

In 2023, Ferrand began offering handmade sorbets with novelty flavors like grapefruit and rose, lemon meringue, banana and passionfruit, and lychee and raspberry. She hopes to get her ice cream in local stores in the near future.

"I've been thinking about it (ice cream) for years," she said. She serves the treats from an ice cream cart in front of the cafe.

The storefront is stocked with goods from France. There's Alain Milliat juices, Traou Mad biscuits, L'abeille Diligente candies, Mariage Frères teas and more.

Ferrand said she also has plans to do more catering and sell her almond croissants to high-end wholesalers in the near term.

Mademoiselle Colette's Atherton location on Nov. 20, 2023. Owner Debora Ferrand, wearing yellow scarf, stands outside the cafe. Photo by Angela Swartz.

More information

The Atherton location is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.

More information is at mademoisellecolette.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

At long last, Mademoiselle Colette opens Atherton location

Local patisserie also snags renowned French pastry chef

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 29, 2023, 4:43 pm

When you walk into the new Mademoiselle Colette in Atherton, you are greeted with pastel greens, handmade wallpaper, white marble and golds, in this pocket-sized gem of a cafe.

The newest branch of the local staple for French pastries opened its doors on Sept. 24 in a 250-square-foot space in the town library at 85 Fair Oaks Lane. The opening coincided with the town's 100th birthday celebration.

Owner Debora Ferrand said she'd hoped the cafe would open in fall of 2022, but had difficulty securing a contractor for the project and shipping delays presented additional roadblocks.

"Atherton is mostly residential, so people are happy to have something in the neighborhood," said Ferrand, who is an Atherton resident. "It's a place for the neighborhood to meet."

Ferrand nabbed prolific French pastry chef Julien Arnaud, who previously had made desserts for 11 restaurants in France, according to a 2022 profile of him by the French daily newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré. He arrived in November and plans to launch a new line of pastries.

Weekly chef specials will begin in December, Ferrand said. Customers can expect winter desserts like the Mont Blanc chestnut and whipped cream cake and Bûche de Noël this year, she said.

The latest location has more of a grab-and-go style given its tiny venue. With many children visiting the library, Ferrand now has small treats for children: fruit, chocolate and jam and biscuit sandwiches. She plans to offer madeleines eventually as well.

Ferrand also operates Mademoiselle Colette cafes in Redwood City, Palo Alto and Menlo Park, along with a ghost kitchen in Mountain View.

Colette's other new offerings

In the summer of 2024 Ferrand plans to expand cafe hours to allow for happy hours.

She is applying for a liquor license and would like to host musical performances on the 2,000-square-foot deck and terrace that fronts the cafe space.

In 2023, Ferrand began offering handmade sorbets with novelty flavors like grapefruit and rose, lemon meringue, banana and passionfruit, and lychee and raspberry. She hopes to get her ice cream in local stores in the near future.

"I've been thinking about it (ice cream) for years," she said. She serves the treats from an ice cream cart in front of the cafe.

The storefront is stocked with goods from France. There's Alain Milliat juices, Traou Mad biscuits, L'abeille Diligente candies, Mariage Frères teas and more.

Ferrand said she also has plans to do more catering and sell her almond croissants to high-end wholesalers in the near term.

More information

The Atherton location is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.

More information is at mademoisellecolette.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.