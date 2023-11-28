News

Caltrans opens new one-way traffic route along Highway 84 landslide near Woodside

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 28, 2023, 5:20 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Caltrans workers make fixes to Highway 84 near Woodside on Oct. 5, 2023. Courtesy Caltrans.

Caltrans has reconfigured the stretch of a severely damaged portion of Highway 84 near Woodside that has been reduced to one-way traffic since late July, according to a Nov. 27 Caltrans newsletter. The roadway was completely shut down from March to July after a storm caused a 250-foot landslide.

The new one-way traffic configuration on Highway 84 near Woodside. Courtesy Caltrans.

The week of Nov. 20, Caltrans switched one-way traffic to the newly paved uphill side of Highway 84 to allow crews to continue repairs to the lower slope.

Caltrans also noted that work on the architectural "skin" (the roadway facade) is being postponed so crews can focus on fixing the lower wall ahead of winter weather.

Ongoing work on the project includes installing connecting upper slope drainage systems, along with culvert and vegetation control along Highway 84

The roadway was shut down completely from early March until July 27 following a 250-foot landslide during a storm. The damaged area, also called La Honda Road, is east of Highway 35, and traffic had to detour on Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads during the full closure.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Two-way traffic isn't expected to be reopened until March of 2024 at the earliest, and could take until May, according to Caltrans.

To sign up for the newsletter with updates on the project, email SR84slideupdates@dot.ca.gov.

For updates on slide repairs, go to dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-4/d4-projects.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Caltrans opens new one-way traffic route along Highway 84 landslide near Woodside

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 28, 2023, 5:20 pm

Caltrans has reconfigured the stretch of a severely damaged portion of Highway 84 near Woodside that has been reduced to one-way traffic since late July, according to a Nov. 27 Caltrans newsletter. The roadway was completely shut down from March to July after a storm caused a 250-foot landslide.

The week of Nov. 20, Caltrans switched one-way traffic to the newly paved uphill side of Highway 84 to allow crews to continue repairs to the lower slope.

Caltrans also noted that work on the architectural "skin" (the roadway facade) is being postponed so crews can focus on fixing the lower wall ahead of winter weather.

Ongoing work on the project includes installing connecting upper slope drainage systems, along with culvert and vegetation control along Highway 84

The roadway was shut down completely from early March until July 27 following a 250-foot landslide during a storm. The damaged area, also called La Honda Road, is east of Highway 35, and traffic had to detour on Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads during the full closure.

Two-way traffic isn't expected to be reopened until March of 2024 at the earliest, and could take until May, according to Caltrans.

To sign up for the newsletter with updates on the project, email SR84slideupdates@dot.ca.gov.

For updates on slide repairs, go to dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-4/d4-projects.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.