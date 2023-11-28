Caltrans opens new one-way traffic route along Highway 84 landslide near Woodside

Caltrans has reconfigured the stretch of a severely damaged portion of Highway 84 near Woodside that has been reduced to one-way traffic since late July, according to a Nov. 27 Caltrans newsletter. The roadway was completely shut down from March to July after a storm caused a 250-foot landslide.

The week of Nov. 20, Caltrans switched one-way traffic to the newly paved uphill side of Highway 84 to allow crews to continue repairs to the lower slope.

Caltrans also noted that work on the architectural "skin" (the roadway facade) is being postponed so crews can focus on fixing the lower wall ahead of winter weather.

Ongoing work on the project includes installing connecting upper slope drainage systems, along with culvert and vegetation control along Highway 84

