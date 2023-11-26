Obituaries: Bigler, Allo, Dias, Douglas, Eisner

Local residents who have died recently include:
• Armond Bigler, 93, A Los Altos resident who started his own medical practice near El Camino Hospital in Mountain View in the 1960s, built cabins around Henry's Lake in Idaho for recreation during vacations, and was an avid golfer and bridge club member, on Sept. 7.
• Maria Allo, 77, a Los Altos resident whose career included teaching, doing research and leading surgery at numerous medical centers including Stanford University, Johns Hopkins and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, on Nov. 9.
• Frances Dias, 100, the first woman mayor of Palo Alto in 1966, who was an active member in regional governance before shifting gears to work for FEMA, and who later served on Santa Rosa's planning commission, on Nov. 9.
• Patricia Douglas, 86, a Palo Alto resident who worked for Hewlett Packard in the 1950s, and would go on to work as a designer and instructor in the world of interior decorating at Studio D, and volunteered at Filoli making Christmas wreaths, garlands and ornaments, on Aug. 17.
• Eleanor Eisner, 86, who moved to Palo Alto from Chicago in 1965 and worked at Stanford University, later serving as a committees and PTAs in the Palo Alto Unified School District, and who in the 1970s helped the recently unemployed get back into the workforce under a program run by the city of Sunnyvale, on Oct. 26.
To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at Almanacnews.com/Obituaries.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.