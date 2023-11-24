News

Don Horsley, former San Mateo County supervisor and longtime sheriff, dies

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 24, 2023, 6:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley (second from left) at a 2013 ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new retaining wall on Ramona Road to protect residents of Vista Verde and Los Trancos Woods from winter storm washouts.

Former San Mateo County Sheriff and County Supervisor Don Horsley has died, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday evening.

Don Horsley. Almanac file photo.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's said in an Instagram post that Horsley died on the morning of Friday, Nov. 24.

Horsley began his career at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in 1972, initially serving as a patrol deputy in East Palo Alto. In 1993, Horlsey was elected as county sheriff, a position he held for more than a decade. He retired in 2007.

In 2006, Horsley was elected to the board of Sequoia Healthcare District, after running to unseat contrarian board member Jack Hickey, a longtime critic who vowed to dissolve the district.

After retiring as sheriff, the then-66-year-old won a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2010. After being reelected twice, term limits prevented him from running again in 2022.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In 2023, he was succeeded by Ray Mueller to fill the Board of Supervisors District 3 seat, which represents Atherton, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Portola Valley, Woodside and part of Belmont, along with large unincorporated areas.

According to the sheriff’s office, Horsley began the Sheriff’s Activity League (SAL) in 1997. The SAL program is focused on improving interactions between law enforcement and youth.

"This is a very sad day for San Mateo County," said state Assemblyman Marc Berman in a post on X. "Don Horsley was a remarkable man and a tireless public servant who always focused on helping the underserved. He was always there with advice (spend more time on the Coastside!), but was never pushy. I’m going to miss him."

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley gives a speech at Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman's retirement event in on June 28, 2021. Photo by Daniela Beltran B.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Michelle Iracheta
   
Michelle Iracheta is the editor at the Redwood City Pulse. Her work has appeared in the Houston Chronicle, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Seattle Times and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Michelle, a Houston native, enjoys spending time with her mini doodle, Kooper. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Don Horsley, former San Mateo County supervisor and longtime sheriff, dies

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 24, 2023, 6:31 pm

Former San Mateo County Sheriff and County Supervisor Don Horsley has died, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday evening.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's said in an Instagram post that Horsley died on the morning of Friday, Nov. 24.

Horsley began his career at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in 1972, initially serving as a patrol deputy in East Palo Alto. In 1993, Horlsey was elected as county sheriff, a position he held for more than a decade. He retired in 2007.

In 2006, Horsley was elected to the board of Sequoia Healthcare District, after running to unseat contrarian board member Jack Hickey, a longtime critic who vowed to dissolve the district.

After retiring as sheriff, the then-66-year-old won a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2010. After being reelected twice, term limits prevented him from running again in 2022.

In 2023, he was succeeded by Ray Mueller to fill the Board of Supervisors District 3 seat, which represents Atherton, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Portola Valley, Woodside and part of Belmont, along with large unincorporated areas.

According to the sheriff’s office, Horsley began the Sheriff’s Activity League (SAL) in 1997. The SAL program is focused on improving interactions between law enforcement and youth.

"This is a very sad day for San Mateo County," said state Assemblyman Marc Berman in a post on X. "Don Horsley was a remarkable man and a tireless public servant who always focused on helping the underserved. He was always there with advice (spend more time on the Coastside!), but was never pushy. I’m going to miss him."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.