Don Horsley, former San Mateo County supervisor and longtime sheriff, dies

Former San Mateo County Sheriff and County Supervisor Don Horsley has died, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday evening.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's said in an Instagram post that Horsley died on the morning of Friday, Nov. 24.
Horsley began his career at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in 1972, initially serving as a patrol deputy in East Palo Alto. In 1993, Horlsey was elected as county sheriff, a position he held for more than a decade. He retired in 2007.
In 2006, Horsley was elected to the board of Sequoia Healthcare District, after running to unseat contrarian board member Jack Hickey, a longtime critic who vowed to dissolve the district.
After retiring as sheriff, the then-66-year-old won a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2010. After being reelected twice, term limits prevented him from running again in 2022.
In 2023, he was succeeded by Ray Mueller to fill the Board of Supervisors District 3 seat, which represents Atherton, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Portola Valley, Woodside and part of Belmont, along with large unincorporated areas.
According to the sheriff’s office, Horsley began the Sheriff’s Activity League (SAL) in 1997. The SAL program is focused on improving interactions between law enforcement and youth.
"This is a very sad day for San Mateo County," said state Assemblyman Marc Berman in a post on X. "Don Horsley was a remarkable man and a tireless public servant who always focused on helping the underserved. He was always there with advice (spend more time on the Coastside!), but was never pushy. I’m going to miss him."
