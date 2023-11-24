Don Horsley, former San Mateo County supervisor and longtime sheriff, dies

Former San Mateo County Sheriff and County Supervisor Don Horsley has died, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday evening.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's said in an Instagram post that Horsley died on the morning of Friday, Nov. 24.

Horsley began his career at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in 1972, initially serving as a patrol deputy in East Palo Alto. In 1993, Horlsey was elected as county sheriff, a position he held for more than a decade. He retired in 2007.

In 2006, Horsley was elected to the board of Sequoia Healthcare District, after running to unseat contrarian board member Jack Hickey, a longtime critic who vowed to dissolve the district.

After retiring as sheriff, the then-66-year-old won a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2010. After being reelected twice, term limits prevented him from running again in 2022.