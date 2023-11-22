News

Heirloom Organic Gardens, a staple at Menlo Park's farmers market, fights to stay afloat

GoFundMe launched to overcome major financial hurdles that have taken a toll in recent years

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Produce for sale at Grant Brians' Heirloom Organics stand at the Menlo Park Farmers Market on Nov. 5, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

Menlo Park Farmers Market staple Heirloom Organic Gardens is struggling to make it after the COVID-19 pandemic, leading owner Grant Brians to start a GoFundMe asking the community to help.

Customers line up to pay for produce at Grant Brians' Heirloom Organics stand at the Menlo Park Farmers Market on Nov. 5, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

“The last several years have finally taken their toll,” Brians wrote. "An accumulation of difficulties has led to the need for funds.”

According to the GoFundMe, Brians began farming at only 4 years old, imitating his grandmother’s victory garden, a wartime vegetable garden. He began his first market garden in Los Altos at 11 years old, and began commercial farming when he was 14. According to Brians, Heirloom Organic Gardens was the first organic farm in the Santa Clara Valley in 1976.

Today, Brians and Heirloom Organic Gardens are in a rough spot and are reaching out for help, and not just because COVID-19 cut down on business. He wrote that 105 acres of the farm flooded this year, there have been issues with farm machinery and vehicles, and several restaurant closures have affected their primary customer base, leading to the decision to ask for help from the community.

Messages from those who donate have a consistent theme of support from farmer’s market patrons who see the stand as a valuable addition to farmers markets. Donors have pledged over $46,000 of Brians' $100,000 goal as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

“​​Farms like yours are vital, and your farmers market stand is uniquely great,” Teddy Framhein wrote.

Heirloom Organic Gardens grows about 80% of its own seeds, according to Brians on GoFundMe, and many of the vegetables he sells are not widely available. This includes edible flowers and Spigariello and Mandurian cucumbers, among others.

The GoFundMe for Heirloom Organic Gardens can be found at tinyurl.com/heirloom-gofundme.

Boxes of organic greens are sold by the pound at Grant Brians' Heirloom Organics stand at the Menlo Park Farmers Market on Nov. 5, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Heirloom Organics is one of my favorite vendors not only because of their huge variety of greens (20-30 kinds), many root vegetables, herbs, and other items such as edible flowers and nopales, etc. but because everything is very fresh and clean. Owner, Grant Brians, and assistant, Jason, are very knowledgeable and friendly. It would be a big loss to "The Valley of Hearts Delight" if they had to cut back on production and let go of some workers or even go out of business. They feed us and help keep us healthy. Please donate to their Go Fund Me site. Thank you, Cameron Rebosio, for writing this article and Andrea Gemmet for the good photos.

