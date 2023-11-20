Stanford outlines plans to combat anti-semitism and Islamophobia

Stanford officials issued a statement Monday outlining their plans to combat anti-semitism and Islamophobia at the university, as a group of students reach the three-week mark of a sit-in on campus calling for more support for Palestinian students.

Stanford leaders said in their statement Monday, Nov. 13 that they plan to establish two groups aimed at combating hatred and providing community members with support: One is a new subcommittee within their Jewish advisory committee to combat anti-semitism at the university. The other is a newly established Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities committee, which will similarly combat Islamophobia and enhance Muslim, Arab and Palestinian students’ safety.

The announcement also comes on the heels of a hit-and-run that police are investigating as a hate crime, in which an Arab Muslim student at Stanford was targeted by an allegedly pro-Israel driver who yelled "F--- you and your people” after hitting the student.

The university's top administrators issued a statement after the incident condemning hate-based violence, stating they were “profoundly disturbed” to hear of the incident. But students involved with the sit-in criticized the university for the timing of its response to the incident, which they said came several hours too late.

Both the subcommittee on combating anti-semitism and the new Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities committee will consist of faculty, staff, students, and alumni. The latter group will also provide recommendations on how to educate the Stanford community on Islamophobia, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian bias. The former group will do the same type of education on anti-semitism.